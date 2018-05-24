Watch: Stepping call against Maria Folau allows Tactix to snatch thrilling win over Stars

 

The Mainland Tactix led the Northern Stars for only 12 seconds, but it was the 12 seconds that counted.

The Tactix, who have been the cellar dwellers of the ANZ Premiership in recent years, recorded a thrilling 49-48 win over the Northern Stars last night.

Folau’s blunder came in the dying seconds of the ANZ Premiership match.
Source: SKY

A crucial stepping call on Stars goal attack Maria Folau in the final minute gave the Tactix possession and the chance to snatch the lead in the dying seconds.

The Tactix moved the ball into the shooting circle and Ellie Bird coolly slotted the goal to give Mainland the lead with 12 seconds left.

They retained possession for the final seconds to secure their first home win in two years.

It is also the first time the team has recorded three wins in a season since 2009.  

