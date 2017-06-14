 

Watch: Southern Steel squad in tears following comeback win over Tactix just two days after serious car crash involving players

An outstanding final-quarter defensive effort has set up the Southern Steel for a gritty 51-46 national netball premiership win over Mainland Tactix in Christchurch.

Despite top players missing the game due to a car accident earlier this week, the Steel managed to keep their unbeaten season alive.
The Steel were left depleted after six of their squad were involved in an accident on Tuesday when their van collided with a car at a Christchurch intersection.

Captain and wing defence Wendy Frew needed surgery on her elbow and leg, while Jamaican shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid, goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit and midcourter Shannon Francois were also admitted to hospital briefly.

Missing four of their top-line players, the Steel ran a largely second-string line-up on Wednesday against the bottom-of-the-table Tactix, who looked set to record just their second win in 14 games when they took a three-goal lead into the last quarter.

But a superb final 15 minutes from circle defenders Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit and Jane Watson won a series of crucial turnovers for the Steel, who restricted the Tactix to just five goals for the quarter.

The absence of Frew and Francois proved problematic throughout, with the Steel struggling to break the stifling Tactix through-court defence.

Gina Crampton shouldered a huge workload, first at centre and then at wing attack, but finding a way through to 1.93m goal shoot Jennifer O'Connell and goal attack Jamie Hume proved challenging.

Tactix circle defenders Temalisi Fakahokotau and Zoe Walker kept the pressure on throughout, and midcourters Anna Thompson and Erikana Pedersen were efficient in finding their shooters.

But although the Tactix controlled the first three quarters, leading 14-13, 29-26 and 41-38 at each break, they fell off the pace in the final 15 minutes.

