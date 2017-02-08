 

Netball


Watch: Silver Ferns put on a master-class performance to destroy Wales in Cardiff

The NZ team eased past Wales 92-27, after finishing in second place in the Quad Series tournament behind Australia.
sport

00:49
1
The All Blacks utility back admits his family was a big reason why he turned down offers from overseas.

'They're the boss aren't they?' Ben Smith says wife played big part in his decision to stay in NZ

00:23
2
The Honduran league might want to invest in better crowd control after a shirtless buffoon allowed Olimpia to snatch a point against Motagua.

The bizarre moment a pitch invader distracts goalie, allows striker to score 93rd minute equaliser

02:39
3
Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.

Video Obituary: All Whites legend Steve Sumner passes away after cancer battle, aged 61

00:19
4
The All Whites lost to Scotland 5-2, but Sumner's moment of magic in the box is a piece of Kiwi sporting history.

Watch: 1982 Flashback! Captain fantastic Steve Sumner describes the feeling of scoring All Whites' historic first ever World Cup goal

02:39
5
Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.

Steve Sumner's legacy to all Kiwi men: Get your prostate checked

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:52
Trade Me's has introduced a new “safety net” to protect buyers from bad deals made online.

Trade Me brings in new 'safety net' money-back policy

Buyer Protection is a new money back policy announced by Trade Me.

01:19
Bryce Edwards says NZ has a problem with youth engagement in politics but cautions the Green Party’s fresh faced approach.

Is the Green Party's fresh-faced youth policy the best way forward?

Political commentator Bryce Edwards gives his take on the Green Party's youth shake-up, ahead of this year's general election.

00:21
The Associate Health Minister is expected to make an announcement today.

Access to medicinal marijuana must go through Ministry of Health

Today's announcement will come as a blow to those who expected the minister to make access to the drugs easier and faster.

01:00
Breakfast's Jack has interviewed plenty of famous faces, but it seems meeting the acclaimed CNN journalist and anchor was extra special.

Watch: Is Jack Tame having an absolute fanboy moment interviewing charismatic CNN presenter Richard Quest?

It appears so.


 
