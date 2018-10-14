 

Watch: Silver Ferns end Australian hoodoo in style with thumping Constellation Cup win

AAP
Netball
Silver Ferns

New Zealand have prevailed 55-44 over Australia in the third Constellation Cup Test, ending their two-year losing streak in trans-Tasman netball.

The Silver Ferns pounced on an ill-disciplined performance from the Diamonds in Hamilton and lifted their own standards several notches as Noeline Taurua claimed her first major scalp as coach.

An Australian win would have been their 10th on the trot over New Zealand, matching their record streak set 20 years ago.

Instead, they steadily disintegrated as the Test wore on, losing all four quarters in a Test for the first time in eight years, including a 14-8 capitulation in the final stanza.

The lop-sided result also means Australia can't lock away the Constellation Cup yet either.

A 14-point win for New Zealand in the final Test in Wellington on Thursday would see the silverware cross the Tasman for the first time in six years.

Such a result is conceivable, just, after Taurua's team dominated all facets.

Led by unheralded goal keep Jane Watson, New Zealand shut down a disjointed Australian attack, which was changed throughout the Test with little effect.

Silver Ferns skipper Laura Langman was the best midcourter on show while veteran goal shooter Maria Folau calmly sank 40 of her 41 shots, mostly from long range.

The Australian defence had no solution, with goal keep Courtney Bruce penalised 20 times.

Her malaise reflected that of her team as Australia conceded 81 penalties to New Zealand's 45.

While Taurua fielded the same seven for the whole Test - as she did in this week's 56-47 loss in Townsville - Australian coach Lisa

Alexander rotated her players incessantly. Bruce was the only Diamond to play all four quarters.

Alexander surprised by starting second-choice shooters Caitlyn Thwaites and Gretel Tippett, along with debutant Jamie-Lee Price on debut at wing defence.

The daughter of former Kangaroos and Queensland rugby league great Steve Price, she claimed Australia's only four intercepts of the first half before she was replaced by Gabi Simpson.

Captain Caitlin Bassett played the two middle quarters but was off her game at goal shoot and replaced for the final stanza.

Alexander's experimentation over the final 15 minutes didn't work, with Tippett given a run at goal shoot and Price employed at centre.

A six-goal burst late in the first quarter put New Zealand 14-13 up and they stretched the scoreline to 30-26 and 41-36 at the next two breaks.

New Zealand powered home for a 55-44 win over the Diamonds in Hamilton.
Netball
Silver Ferns
MORE FROM
Netball

As it happened: Silver Ferns comprehensively beaten in physical Constellation Cup opener against Aussies
Jane Watson during the Netball International Quad Series between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 23rd September 2018. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

Diamonds coach: 'We are bracing for backlash from the Silver Ferns'
Silver Ferns' Sulu Fitzpatrick in action. New World Netball Series, New Zealand Silver Ferns v England at The Trusts Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 3rd October 2011. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / photosport.co.nz

Defender recalled to Silver Ferns after seven years as Taurua makes big calls to face Aussies
01:21
The 26-year-old Pulse defender says she is not going to waste her second shot, after playing one Test in 2011.

'I definitely took it for granted' - Sulu Fitzpatrick on long absence from Silver Ferns

'We're ready to break through' - Silver Ferns target ending losing streak against Australia

Netball
Silver Ferns

The Silver Ferns are urging patience as they search for a drought ending victory over Australia, gearing up to face the Diamonds in Hamilton tomorrow.

Down 2-0 in the best of four match Constellation Cup, the Ferns head into tomorrow's clash looking to avoid their worst ever losing streak against Australia, having tasted their defeat in their last nine encounters with their trans-Tasman rivals.

Speaking to media in Hamilton today though, coach Noeline Taurua and captain Laura Langman insist that fans need to give the side time to match Australia's on-court success.

"Sometimes I think we are ready to break through," Taurua began.

"And then, little things that happen become very costly. Those little things - I think - are based around individual errors, and it's costing on the scoreboard at the end.

"What it is is what it is. We have to do some more work after Constellation Cup to make sure that standards are higher than what they are for individuals."

Langman also says that she feels that the side are close to that elusive win, although admits she's uncertain as to when it may come.

"How long is a piece of string," she joked.

"It's an uncontrollable, we've got to be patient.

"You've got to work through those frustrations, it's all resilience building for me."

The Ferns have gone nine straight matches without a win over the Diamonds.
Netball
Silver Ferns
'We have to keep getting better' - Aussies not allowing themselves to be content after big win over Silver Ferns

Netball

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander won't let her side forget their Commonwealth Games heartbreak as Australia aims for a ninth-straight win against New Zealand tomorrow.

Australia are experiencing a rare period of dominance over their traditional netball rivals and will enter Townsville's Constellation Cup fixture as short as $1.10 favourites with some bookies to extend that winning streak.

But the wounds have barely healed since England's shock 52-51 defeat of the Diamonds in April to claim Commonwealth gold and Alexander says the bitter taste of that loss would be enough to stave off any complacency.

"What we've tried to engender in this group is a growth and learning mindset," she said.

"We're never where we want to be, we know we have to keep getting better.

"If we don't, and stand still, the other teams are going to catch us up which we saw in that Commonwealth Games gold medal final when England beat us by one on that buzzer."

Australia are 4-0 in Tests since then, including an emotional 52-47 defeat of England and a 57-42 win against the Silver Ferns in Brisbane on Sunday.

The Diamonds are wary of what's to come though under new coach Noelene Taurua and comeback captain Laura Langman.

The pair combined with Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett to win the inaugural Super Netball title with the Sunshine Coast.

Langman didn't play last season but was voted in as captain on her return to international netball following the Commonwealth Games.

She will surpass Irene van Dyk as New Zealand's most-capped netballer when she earns her 146th start in Townsville.

"Playing 145 Tests for your country is incredible ... I love her to bits but don't want it to be a successful game for her," Bassett said.
"We'll be working hard to shut her down."

Alexander said there were plenty of sore bodies but no injury concerns after a "pretty brutal" Brisbane encounter.

The four-Test series will be completed in New Zealand with games in Hamilton on October 14 and Wellington on October 18.

Maria Folau of the Silver Ferns passes the ball during the Quad Series International Test match between the Australian Diamonds and the New Zealand Silver Ferns at Hisense Arena in Melbourne.
Maria Folau of the Silver Ferns passes the ball during the Quad Series International Test match between the Australian Diamonds and the New Zealand Silver Ferns at Hisense Arena in Melbourne. Source: Getty
Netball
Silver Ferns bemoan poor performance against Aussies - 'It's just not good enough'

Netball

The Australian Diamonds have recovered from a slow start to beat New Zealand's Silver Ferns 57-42 in the first of netball's four-game Constellation Cup series in Brisbane.

Coming into the game after winning the Quad Series with New Zealand, South Africa and England, the Diamonds struggled early but a six-goal burst in the second quarter secured them a comfortable win, their eighth straight over the Silver Ferns.

In a match where all 12 Diamonds got on the court, skipper Caitlin Bassett and goal attack Steph Wood played the first half before Caitlin Thwaites and Gretel Tippett took the court after the long break.

Bassett scored 17 from 21 shots and Wood seven from 11, while Thwaites and Tippett were perfect from 21 and 12 shots respectively.
Maria Folau led the way for the Silver Ferns, shooting 26 from 29.

Australian coach Lisa Alexander's side were a little fortunate to be level at 10-all after an error-strewn first quarter but steadied.

"We were a little bit stunned I think but we worked our way back into it which was terrific," Alexander said.

"It was quite an outlier of a quarter. To change it up at quarter-time and really put the foot down and play some good netball in that second quarter was pleasing.

"Sometimes you have to grind it out and get on with it."

The Silver Ferns' mid-game slump was particularly disappointing for the visitors, who pushed the Diamonds to five points in their Quad Series clash a fortnight ago.

Veteran New Zealand centre Laura Langman bemoaned their inability to put a full game together.

"We said right from the outset we wanted consistent performances and we definitely didn't do that today," Langman said.

"Straight after the game all of us identified those soft errors. I was guilty of a number today. It's just not good enough and not international standard.

"We've got to sort that out and that will put us in the fight when that happens."

The teams will meet again in Townsville on Wednesday before ending the series with two games across the ditch.

Netball

Watch: Silver Ferns defenders execute unique lift technique against Aussie shooters

Netball

The Silver Ferns have been handed a heavy loss in their first Constellation Cup Test against Australia this afternoon but that didn't stop them from trying a few things late in the game.

After a tight first quarter finished at 10-10, Australia surged to 24-16 halftime thanks to their defence not allowing any easy ball into Maria Folau and Aliyah Dunn.

Despite Jane Watson and Katrina Grant doing their best to apply the same pressure at the other end, the Aussies continued to build on their advantage and took a 44-27 lead into the final quarter.

But that didn't mean Grant would stop trying. After Sulu Fitzpatrick was subbed into the game for Watson, the duo combined on two occasions for attempted lifts to block the Aussie shooters.

While neither came off, the Brisbane crowd was impressed with their efforts as they continued to fight in the game.

The Diamonds sealed the win 57-42 in the end with the next Test in the four-game series taking place on Wednesday in Townsville.

Netball