Watch: Silver Fern defender Kelly Jury grimaces in agony after dislocating shoulder in Magic's ANZ Premiership loss to Steel

The Western Bay of Plenty Magic suffered a loss on two fronts last night after Silver Fern Kelly Jury was injured in their tightly-contested loss to the Southern Steel.
Jury dislocated her shoulder late in the first quarter after she and Steel goal shoot Jennifer O'Connell landed awkwardly attempting to rebound a missed shot.
The Magic continued to battle on though, sneaking into the lead midway through the third quarter to lead 42-41.
But things were locked at 55-55 with six minutes left in the game before the Steel went on a run thanks to some fine shooting from Te Paea Selby-Rickit to win the game 64-60.
The win moves the Steel to second on the ladder while the Magic remain tied in last with the Northern Stars on two losses to start the season.
