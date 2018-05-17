 

Netball


Watch: Silver Fern defender Kelly Jury grimaces in agony after dislocating shoulder in Magic's ANZ Premiership loss to Steel

The Western Bay of Plenty Magic suffered a loss on two fronts last night after Silver Fern Kelly Jury was injured in their tightly-contested loss to the Southern Steel.

Jury attempted to claim a missed shot but fell awkwardly.
Jury dislocated her shoulder late in the first quarter after she and Steel goal shoot Jennifer O'Connell landed awkwardly attempting to rebound a missed shot.

The Magic continued to battle on though, sneaking into the lead midway through the third quarter to lead 42-41.

But things were locked at 55-55 with six minutes left in the game before the Steel went on a run thanks to some fine shooting from Te Paea Selby-Rickit to win the game 64-60.

The win moves the Steel to second on the ladder while the Magic remain tied in last with the Northern Stars on two losses to start the season.

