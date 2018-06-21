 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Netball


Watch: NZ’s most expensive netball injury explained by former Silver Ferns physio

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Anterior Cruciate Ligament ruptures are every athlete's worse nightmare, especially netballers.

Sharon Kearney is concerned girls as young as 14 are doing serious damage to their Anterior Cruciate Ligament.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

In New Zealand, 400 women rupture their ACLs annually, costing the tax payer $10.4 million - something recovered Northern Stars midcourter Holly Fowler knows all too well.

"As soon as it happened, I just knew my ACL went. I'd never had a big injury before. I was like it's gone, it's done, that's my season over for the year," Fowler said.

"Rehab was easily the most challenging thing I've ever had to go through, both physically and mentally."

But as former Silver Ferns physio Sharon Kearney explains, it's not just at an elite level.

"ACL's at an elite level are the tip of the iceberg, they're public. What we're really key and focusing on is what we call the silent ACL's, they're the ones that aren't on television."

Kearney regularly sees girls as young as 14 with ruptured ACL's.

"We know post puberty that girls land differently. When they come back to play sport post growth phase, they land, they don't bend their knees well, they don't control their limbs" she said.

Last November, Kearney took on the full time role of managing the Netball Smart Injury Prevention Programme.

She developed a dynamic warm up based on the FIFA 11 warm up, and is now used by players nationwide.

She's now seen a 13 per cent decrease in netball knee injuries and with another 6 development officers coming on board, Netball Smart hopes to reduce injuries even more.

"A key focus for us is getting into that intermediate school area so that we can actually teach the coaches to teach their kids how to jump and land well at that phase" Kearney said.

Sharon Kearney has been involved with the Netball New Zealand since 1993. She explains simply how ACL's are ruptured, and some strategies to prevent the injury from happening.

Story by 1 NEWS Sport producer Maddy Lloyd

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin


00:30
2
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

3
0017-11-25T12:00:00.000+12:00

LIVE: Fired up French have new-look All Blacks on the ropes in Dunedin as NZ hold onto slim lead at the break

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


01:38
5
Sharon Kearney is concerned girls as young as 14 are doing serious damage to their Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

Watch: NZ’s most expensive netball injury explained by former Silver Ferns physio

0017-11-25T12:00:00.000+12:00

LIVE: Fired up French have new-look All Blacks on the ropes in Dunedin as NZ hold onto slim lead at the break

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the third and final Test between the All Blacks and France from Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

02:02
A major insurer has set a deadline of next week for homeowners to take court action.

Time nearly up for thousands of quake-affected Canterbury home owners who want to take legal action

A deadline of 30th June 2018 has been set by IAG for its claimants to file any court action.

01:20
She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

Jacinda Ardern's mum speaks after first meeting with granddaughter: 'doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby' but 'such a little cutie'

She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin

Karina Brown and Ness Foliaki embraced after they battled it out in the women's Origin showdown in Sydney last night.


The Housing Minister said ten homes on the property will be transformed into 102 new, dry, warm dwellings.

KiwiBuild: Govt to invite expressions of interest for off-site construction from overseas companies

Prefab manufacturing of housing will be a "game changer" in NZ, Housing Minister Phil Twyford says.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 