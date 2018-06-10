Watch: The Mystics miracle! Mes hits incredible shot off rebound in final seconds as Mystics upset Pulse

The Northern Mystics have upset the Central Pulse today after Bailey Mes sunk a miraculous shot from a rebound in the final seconds in the third game of a triple header in Christchurch.

With seconds counting down and scores locked at 51-all, Maria Folau took a long-range shot that was unsuccessful, with the rebound looking to set to bounce off the hoop and out of play.

At least until, Silver Ferns shooter Mes leaned out of court, controlled the ball before flinging it back through the hoop as she went out of play.

Mes’ miracle consigned the Pulse to their first loss of the season.