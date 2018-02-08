Watch: Maria Folau returns fire at Silver Ferns' critics – 'We know what we're capable of'

Star shooter Maria Folau has fired back at the Silver Ferns' recent critics, having been named in the 12-strong squad for this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

As the Ferns crashed to their equal-worst losing streak during the Quad Series earlier this year, many fans and ex-players didn't hold back in their criticism of Janine Southby's side, although Folau isn't taking the barrage lightly.

"It's funny, everybody always has their own opinion," she told 1 NEWS.

"When we got back, every Tom, Dick and Harry was out there saying what we should do and what we shouldn't do."

"No one actually knows until you're in the environment."

Folau also urged patience from supporters, as they target the gold medal for this year's Games in April.

"In small increments, we've made some gains."