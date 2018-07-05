 

Netball


Watch: 'The goal counts' - the bizarre moment the ball gets stuck in net as Northern Stars roar to victory

The Northern Stars edged the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 56-51 in Auckland last night, just their second win of the 2018 ANZ Premiership competition.

The visitors made a strong start but the Stars began to click and led after the first quarter by four points.

Northern Stars' shooters Maia Wilson and Grace Kara were solid in the shooting circle.

Magic were without their star captain Casey Kopua who injured her foot in warm-ups.

Wilson's bizarre goal at the start of the fourth quarter was still counted by officials after the ball got stuck in the net and popped out of the hoop. 

The visitors staged a comeback late in the game but the Stars were too good, holding on to clinch two vital points to stay in the hunt for the play-offs.

