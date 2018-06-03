Watch: Final-minute intercept secures Southern Steel hard-fought win

The Northern Stars remain winless after going down to the Southern Steel by two goals in a hard-fought ANZ Premiership match in Invercargill.

Steel centre Shannon Francois was instrumental in the midcourt as the Steel won 63-61 after attempting 11 more shots than the Stars during the match with

Steel GA Te Paea Selby-Rickit shot at 82 per cent after making 37 out of 45 while GS Jennifer O’Connell’s shooting percentage was 78 per cent after she made 21 goals from 27 attempts.

The Stars GS Maia Wilson shot at 93 per cent after making 42 from 45 while GA Paula Griffin made 19 from 22 to complete her night at 86 per cent.