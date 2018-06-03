 

Netball


Watch: The final minute intercept that secured Steel the win

SKY

Steel defender Courtney Elliott managed to intercept a bounce pass to secure her team a hard-fought 63-61 win over the Northern Stars.
Source: SKY

Kiwis in Action Today

sport

1

Dame Valerie Adams posts adorable photo of Steven Adams meeting his niece

2

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

3
Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

00:37
4
The All Blacks and Hurricanes youngster entered the wrong house in Dunedin early yesterday morning.

Jordie Barrett 'disappointed and embarrassed' after mistakenly entering house

5
Maria Sharapova (Rus) Serena Williams (Usa) - trophee - podium

Serena Williams calls Maria Sharapova's book '100 per cent hearsay' as verbal sparring kicks off ahead of French Open clash

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.


 
