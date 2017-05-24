 

Watch: 'I was completely horrified' – Silver Ferns great bemused by decision to scrap rep teams

Mainland Netball in Canterbury is scrapping rep teams for year seven and eight players – and former Silver Fern Margaret Foster is outraged by the decision.

