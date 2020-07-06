Waikato BOP Magic make stunning comeback to draw match with Stars

The Northern Stars and Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic have played out a thrilling 46-46 draw, the first tie of this season's ANZ Premiership.

Maia Wilson of the Stars competes for the ball against Katherine Levien of the Magic. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Stars v Magic Source: Photosport

The Magic got off to a good start leading at the end of the first quarter, however the Stars dominated the second quarter to level the scores 24-all at halftime.

The Stars picked up from where they left off and had a seven-goal lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Magic showed grit however and staged a remarkable comeback, scoring the game-tying goal with just 22 seconds left on the clock.

The Magic had the resulting centre pass s possession but a contact penalty was given and the game ended in a draw.

Stars goal shoot, Maia Wilson shot with pinpoint accuracy, making 34 out of 37 attempts.

Magic goal attack Whitney Souness stood out with 20 goal assists while goal shoot Kelsey McPhee shot with 76 per cent accuracy.