Video: Underdog Tactix snatch victory against Stars to claim first win in over 400 days

After 11 losses and no shortage of introspection, the Mainland Tactix have tasted success in the national netball premiership.

Winless heading into Sunday's match against the Northern Stars in Auckland, the Tactix pulled out a storming final quarter to win 46-43.

The smiles on the players' faces spoke volumes after 11 successive losses in the inaugural league.

Their record had prompted coach Sue Hawkins to quit in April, replaced by Marianne Delaney-Hoshek.

Higher up the chain, there have been calls to address what was at the root of Canterbury netball's long-term struggles.

In a clash of the two teams on the bottom rungs of the six-team ladder, the Tactix could thank superior shooting for their win.

Shaded in most other departments by the Stars, the visitors landed 46 of 53 shots, with Brooke Leaver nailing 32 from 35.

The Stars' search for somebody to support goal shoot Maia Wilson (27/30) continued, with Malia Vaka (13/19) and Afa Rusivakula (3/7) both struggling for consistency.

The Tactix kept the same seven players on court throughout, belying the topsy-turvy nature of the match.

Trailing by a goal after the first quarter, they dominated the second to lead 24-20 at halftime.

The Stars were 34-32 up entering the final stanza but errors entered their game when they were least wanted.