 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Netball


Video: Underdog Tactix snatch victory against Stars to claim first win in over 400 days

share

Source:

NZN

After 11 losses and no shortage of introspection, the Mainland Tactix have tasted success in the national netball premiership.

The Tactix opened their ANZ Championship account with a 46-43 win over the Stars in Auckland.
Source: SKY

Winless heading into Sunday's match against the Northern Stars in Auckland, the Tactix pulled out a storming final quarter to win 46-43.

The smiles on the players' faces spoke volumes after 11 successive losses in the inaugural league.

Their record had prompted coach Sue Hawkins to quit in April, replaced by Marianne Delaney-Hoshek.

Higher up the chain, there have been calls to address what was at the root of Canterbury netball's long-term struggles.

In a clash of the two teams on the bottom rungs of the six-team ladder, the Tactix could thank superior shooting for their win.

Shaded in most other departments by the Stars, the visitors landed 46 of 53 shots, with Brooke Leaver nailing 32 from 35.

The Stars' search for somebody to support goal shoot Maia Wilson (27/30) continued, with Malia Vaka (13/19) and Afa Rusivakula (3/7) both struggling for consistency.

The Tactix kept the same seven players on court throughout, belying the topsy-turvy nature of the match.

Trailing by a goal after the first quarter, they dominated the second to lead 24-20 at halftime.

The Stars were 34-32 up entering the final stanza but errors entered their game when they were least wanted.

An eighth loss from 12 matches for the Stars leaves them with virtually no chance of qualifying for the play-offs in their maiden season.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Milner-Skudder made his Super Rugby return igniting a stunning Hurricanes try against the Force in Perth.

Watch: Guess who's back? Nehe Milner-Skudder shreds the Force with dancing feet as Canes score stunner in blowout

00:30
2
Moments after setting up Vince Aso the Canes skipper got in on the scoring cartwheeling over the try-line in the 69th minute.

Watch: Hurricanes star TJ Perenara toys with Force, pulls out ridiculous backyard footy skills in Canes blowout

00:29
3
Alun Wyn Jones may have over 100 caps for Wales, but the Lions' lock was no match for Andrew Makalio.

Watch: Welcome to New Zealand! Lions lock flattened in monster tackle by Provincial Barbarians hooker

00:30
4
The former Warriors utility had a rough debut as the Dragons beat the Tigers 16-12 in Sydney.

New club, same Tui Lolohea as terrible defensive read allows easy Dragons try


00:31
5
Bryn Gatland with his Dad Warren Gatland. Provincial Barbarians v British and Irish Lions. Rugby Union. Whangarei, New Zealand. Saturday 3 June 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'A special day for us as a family' - Father 1, Son 0 as Warren Gatland's Lions claim opening victory

02:01
Ross Fowler captured vision of ducking for cover in a Bavarian bar at Borough Market as the terror attack unfolded outside.

Watch: 'Get down, get down!' - Kiwi in London tells of panic, escape from underground bar

Ross Fowler captured vision of ducking for cover in a Bavarian bar at Borough Market as the terror attack unfolded outside.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ