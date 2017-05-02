 

Video: Table-topping Steel remain unbeaten after dominating Central Pulse

The Steel defeated the Pulse 63-50 in the ANZ Premiership.
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

00:29
2
Sam Whitelock and Mitch Hunt were both shown yellow cards in the final minutes of the 48-21 win.

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock suspended for two weeks for foul play

02:09
3
The British heavyweight boxer isn’t letting two world titles, a big pay day or a win over a boxing legend go to his head.

Anthony Joshua determined to remain grounded despite overnight springboard to boxing super stardom

00:42
4
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:39
5
Francisco Porcella took home the biggest wave award for his ridiculous surf at Nazare in Portugal.

Watch: Italian daredevil surfer takes out award for fearless ride of monster 22 metre wave

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

00:53
Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

