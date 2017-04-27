Video: Steel's Jamaican Superwoman destroys Stars' defence with aerial attack

Source:
The Southern Steel have continued their unbeaten record after thrashing the Northern Stars 73-51 last night.
The Stars tried to apply pressure to the Steel midcourt but couldn't sustain it as costly turnovers led to an early deficit of nine goals after the first quarter.
Jamaican shooter dominated the match once again as she missed just one of her 46 attempts on the night.
The Steel move back to the top of the competition’s ladder ahead of their double header against the Mystics and Pulse this weekend.
