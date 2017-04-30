Video: Stars erase early deficit to overpower Tactix in ANZ Premiership

Goal percentage proved the difference as Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic pipped Central Pulse 50-49 in the highlight of a national netball premiership triple-header in Invercargill.

The two teams battling it out for second place behind the unbeaten Southern Steel through the early weeks of the season were barely separated throughout a thrilling affair.

The Magic put their nose in the front at the death, having trailed 44-41 with nine minutes remaining.

The accuracy of Magic's South African goal shoot Lenize Potgeiter (33 from 38) and Monica Falkner (17/19) proved vital.

They had less total shots but a better strike rate than Pulse counterparts Cathrine Tuivaiti (25/28) and Tiana Metuarau (24/33).

Silver Ferns captain Katrina Grant was among the game's better players, pulling off five clean intercepts for the Pulse.

However, it wasn't enough to stop them recording a second loss for the season, the same number as the Magic.

The second match on "Super Sunday" was a more lop-sided affair, with host club the Steel easing to a 66-46 defeat of the fourth-placed Northern Mystics.

The hosts made it six comfortable wins from six, setting up victory in the first half when they raced 32-21 clear.

Goal shoot Jhaniele Fowler-Reid landed 51 of 59 shots while Steel team-mate Shannon Francois was influential throughout at centre.

Northern Force beat the winless Mainland Tactix 49-44 in the final match.

It was the first game in charge for new Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek, who replaced Australian Sue Hawkins during the week.