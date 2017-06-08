 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Netball


Video: Southern Steel survive scare to remain unbeaten in domestic netball competition

share

Source:

NZN

Unbeaten Southern Steel received the wake-up call they wanted after holding out the Northern Mystics 68-67 in a national netball premiership thriller in Dunedin.

Sharp shooter Jhaniele Fowler Read came up with the winner with just seconds remaining.
Source: SKY

After cutting a swathe through the opening months of the league, the Steel came within a whisker of defeat against the fourth-placed Auckland outfit.

The Mystics drew level with six seconds remaining but the hosts responded with a rapid goal to goal shoot Jhaniele Fowler-Reid.

Steel players have spoken in recent times about a desire to be seriously tested and got their wish, three weeks out from the grand final.

They are already guaranteed to host the decider on June 28, with three teams - Waikato Bay of Plenty, Central Pulse and the Mystics - battling it out for two places in the sole semi-final.

The Mystics look capable of forcing one spot given their bold display on Wednesday, led by their Silver Ferns attacking pair.

Maria Tutaia of the Mystics lines up a shot at goal during the ANZ Premiership match between the Southern Steel and the Northern Mystics, held at Edgar Centre, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 7th June 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Maria Tutaia of the Mystics lines up a shot at goal during the ANZ Premiership match between the Southern Steel and the Northern Mystics in Dunedin.

Source: Photosport

Bailey Mes won her battle with Test goal keep Jane Watson, shooting 47 of 50 shots, while goal attack Maria Tutaia was also effective, if less accurate (20/27).

Both sides were fluent through court, with wing attack Elisapeta Toeava feeding well for the Mystics while Steel centre Shannon Francois was among their best.

Jamaican international Fowler-Reid slotted 53 from 58 to continue her prolific season.

The Steel led 20-16 after the first quarter but the Mystics won each of the next two and led by four goals midway through the third quarter before trailing 50-49 heading into the final stanza.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

2
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 1st June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR reach to the first mark in race five of Round Robin two of the America's Cup Qualifiers. Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz For editorial news use only NO AGENTS

High winds postpones America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda


00:31
3
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions


00:29
4
Blues first five eighth Ihaia West dives under the posts to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Watch: Eden Park erupts as lightning quick Ihaia West rips Lions apart for game-clinching try

00:30
5
Blues perform He Toa Takitini (The Strength of Many) haka in memory of fallen players, Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu.

Watch: Blues honour Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu with emotional haka before giving the Lions a lesson in how to score tries

00:29
Blues first five eighth Ihaia West dives under the posts to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Watch: Eden Park erupts as lightning quick Ihaia West rips Lions apart for game-clinching try

The Blues first-five came off the bench to score the game winner at Eden Park. And what a beauty it was!

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

04:46
Our oceans are heaving with the plastic bits. But finally, there's been some action.

NZ-owned Foodstuffs takes action over microbeads - the bits of plastic in personal care products hurting sea life

The owner of New World and Pak'nSave say microbeads are clearly harmful to the environment.

01:37
National has climbed in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, to be nearly ten points ahead of the centre-left bloc.

National hits six-month high in latest poll as Labour fails to make gains, Green Party slips

The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll puts National on 49 per cent.

00:45
Former America's Cup yachtsman Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's Bermuda conditions and fans shouldn't 'be too stressed'.

Video: Team NZ's nosedive will cost Peter Burling 'a bit of money for pizzas' for shore team's repair job

Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's conditions in Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ