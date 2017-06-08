Video: Southern Steel survive scare to remain unbeaten in domestic netball competition

Unbeaten Southern Steel received the wake-up call they wanted after holding out the Northern Mystics 68-67 in a national netball premiership thriller in Dunedin.

After cutting a swathe through the opening months of the league, the Steel came within a whisker of defeat against the fourth-placed Auckland outfit.

The Mystics drew level with six seconds remaining but the hosts responded with a rapid goal to goal shoot Jhaniele Fowler-Reid.

Steel players have spoken in recent times about a desire to be seriously tested and got their wish, three weeks out from the grand final.

They are already guaranteed to host the decider on June 28, with three teams - Waikato Bay of Plenty, Central Pulse and the Mystics - battling it out for two places in the sole semi-final.

The Mystics look capable of forcing one spot given their bold display on Wednesday, led by their Silver Ferns attacking pair.

Maria Tutaia of the Mystics lines up a shot at goal during the ANZ Premiership match between the Southern Steel and the Northern Mystics in Dunedin. Source: Photosport

Bailey Mes won her battle with Test goal keep Jane Watson, shooting 47 of 50 shots, while goal attack Maria Tutaia was also effective, if less accurate (20/27).

Both sides were fluent through court, with wing attack Elisapeta Toeava feeding well for the Mystics while Steel centre Shannon Francois was among their best.

Jamaican international Fowler-Reid slotted 53 from 58 to continue her prolific season.