 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Netball


Video: Southern Steel remain unbeaten after destroying Pulse in netball premiership

share

Source:

NZN

Any doubt the Southern Steel are the team to beat in the national netball premiership has been laid to rest with a remarkable 80-44 dissection of the Central Pulse in Porirua.

The Steel thrashed the Pulse 80-44 in Porirua last night.
Source: SKY

Playing on their home court and boasting the competition's tightest defence, the Pulse were expected to challenge the Steel's unbeaten start to the season.

Instead, the visitors unfurled their most-commanding display to go 10-from-10 and confirm their outright favouritism.

Goal shoot Jhaniele Fowler-Reid sank a competition-record 66 goals, with Silver Ferns defenders Katrina Grant and Phoenix Karaka seemingly powerless to prevent the ball reaching the towering Jamaican.

Most of her 70 shots were from under the basket, reflecting the accuracy, movement and speed of the Steel attack.

Goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit shot just 14 goals but was an important link while an excellent season for midcourters Shannon Francois and Gina Crampton went to another level.

At the other end of the court, goal keep Jane Watson made life a misery for the Pulse attack.

Jhaniele Fowler-Reid of the Steel high fives with the team. 2017 ANZ Premiership netball match, Northern Stars v Southern Steel at the Vodafone Events Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. 26 April 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Jhaniele Fowler-Reid of the Steel high fives with the team.

Source: Photosport

Watson's seven intercepts eclipsed the tally for the entire Pulse team, while she also picked up 10 deflections.

The scene was set when the Steel powered 23-10 ahead after the first quarter.

Unlike recent games when she has experimented, Steel coach Reinga Bloxham largely kept her big guns on court to deliver an emphatic result.

While it appears nothing can stop the southern juggernaut, the Pulse face a fight for second place.

Their 6-4 record leaves them level on 14 points with the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic (5-5), who have snared more bonus points.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Mahmudullah hit a four to secure his side their first away win from home against the Black Caps in their ODI match in Dublin this morning.

Video: Bangladesh record first away win over Black Caps in final ODI match of tri-series in Dublin

05:48
2
Mainland Netball in Canterbury is scrapping rep teams for year seven and eight players – Margaret Foster is outraged by the decision.

Watch: 'I was completely horrified' – Silver Ferns great bemused by decision to scrap rep teams

00:30
3
Tom Dumoulin lost over two minutes of his lead in the pink jersey after stopping 33km from the finish.

'He must be in dire need of that!' - cyclist loses massive lead in Giro d'Italia after stopping for toilet break

00:41
4
The Steel thrashed the Pulse 80-44 in Porirua last night.

Video: Southern Steel remain unbeaten after destroying Pulse in netball premiership

01:48
5
Angus McWilliam will link up with coach Jamie Dixon at Texas Christian University.

Meet the Kiwi basketballer pursuing his NBA dream after he was scouted by the same US coach who nabbed Steven Adams

01:39
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

Army deployed to UK streets as terror alert remains critical after Manchester attack

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

00:56
As Shorty celebrates its 25th anniversary, Breakfast's Brodie Kane puts a rather awkward question to actor Ben Mitchell.

'Who was your favourite girlfriend?' Shortland Street's TK Samuels put on the spot on live television

As Shorty marks its 25th birthday, Breakfast's Brodie gives actor Ben Mitchell a grilling.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:55
New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Three more arrested in connection with Manchester suicide bombing as dozens still in hospital

A French minister has said the bomber is believed to have travelled to Syria and had "proven" links with ISIS.

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Cheel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ