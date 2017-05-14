 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Netball


Video: Southern Steel outmuscle Magic to remain unbeaten in 2017

share

Source:

NZN

The Southern Steel have streaked further ahead in the race for a national netball premiership grand final berth with a determined 65-61 victory over the second-placed Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

The Steel beat the Magic 65-61 in Rotorua today.
Source: SKY

In what was a genuine arm wrestle between the league's top two sides, the Invercargill-based Steel were able to feed lethal goal-scorer Jhaniele Fowler-Reid with enough ball to put the match beyond reach.

The Jamaican star netted a healthy 49 from 56 shots, supplied ably by an all-Test midcourt of Gina Crampton, Shannon Francois and Wendy Frew, while Te Paea Selby-Rickit put away 16 from 21 attempts.

Jane Watson also spoiled admirably in defence.

The Southlanders took a solid six-goal lead into the final quarter, which the Magic did well to reduce to four as the seconds ticked away.

Across the four quarters, the Magic - playing their home match in Rotorua - took fewer shots but were more accurate than their opponents, with Proteas gem Lenize Potgieter nabbing 46 from 49 shots.

But in the end the Steel were able to wind down the clock and, with the help of a few Fowler-Reid clutch shots, see out the match.

The win leaves them five points clear of the Magic, who also earned a bonus point in the defeat, with six matches to play.

First place moves straight to the premiership grand final, to be contested against the winner of a playoff between second and third.

"There's always things to work on but we're in a good position," Frew said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

00:30
2
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Malakai Fekitoa's magic in the dying minutes steals ugly win for the Highlanders against the Bulls

00:21
3
Probably a world's first with a fullback jumping in at lineout time.

Watch: 'Everyone's in there!' Hurricanes pull out tricky lineout move with Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea

00:30
4
Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez thought for all money his two-footed penalty had put his side level against Manchester City.

Watch: What's wrong with this penalty? Eagle eyed referee rules out 'freak' spot kick to deny Leicester City late equaliser


00:30
5
Southee picked up figures of 2-39 with the ball as his IPL side beat Kolkata by 9 runs.

Video: Mumbai Indians finish on top of IPL ladder after edging Kolkata Knight Riders

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ