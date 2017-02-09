Video: Slow starting Silver Ferns hammer Wales in final Test in Cardiff

The Silver Ferns finished their Northern tour on a high by thrashing Wales 72-39 in Cardiff today.

The New Zealand side looked out of sorts in the first two quarters having a slow start, leading the home side 31-21 at halftime.

Silver Ferns captain Katrina Grant was a menace as usual on defence, making a rare change playing out of position on wing defence.

Kelly Jury started at goal keep for the second time on the Northern tour, partnering up with Ana Harrison down the defensive end.