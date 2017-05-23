 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Netball


Video: Northern Stars upset Magic, sealing back-to-back wins in netball premiership

share

Source:

NZN

The Northern Stars have racked up back-to-back wins for the first time in the national netball premiership, downing the Magic 55-50 in Manukau last night.

The Stars came from behind to defeat the Magic 55-50 in Manukau.
Source: SKY

Bolstered by last week's 59-53 win over the Mystics, the Stars battled back from a first-quarter seven-goal deficit to inflict a third successive loss on the Magic.

The third-placed Magic had looked set to run away with the match after the first quarter, closing out the spell with 6-1 scoring spree for an 18-11 lead.

Stars coach Julie Hoornweg opted for wholesale changes at the break, shifting skipper Leana de Bruin back to goal keep and moving Kayla Cullen from wing defence to goal defence.

In tandem with a more robust defensive effort outside the circle, the new combination proved more effective in shutting down dominant Magic shooter Lenize Potgieter (34 from 37).

At the other end of the court, the supply of ball into goal shoot Maia Wilson was improved by the introduction of two former Silver Ferns.

Courtney Tairi came in at centre as Fa'amu Ioane shfted to wing defence, while Malia Vaka replaced Fijian international Afa Rusivakula at goal attack.

The changes worked a treat, the Stars looking more confident in their drive to the circle edge and in feeding their shooters.

They hauled back the Magic lead to just one, 30-29 at the main break, then hit the front with three quickfire goals to open the third quarter.

But while they stretched out to a six-goal lead late in the spell, the Stars lost their composure and the Magic battled their way back to trail 38-41 at the end of a niggly and physical quarter.

However, not even the loss of Wilson (26 from 31) three minutes into the final stanza with an ankle injury could halt the Stars.

Rusivakula returned to steady the shooting circle with Vaka and secure the Aucklanders' fourth win of the season, although they still sit fifth in the six-team competition.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda on the grid with wife Emma Davies-Dixon before qualifying for the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix.

Kiwi motorsport star Scott Dixon and wife robbed at gunpoint

00:34
2
All Blacks sevens team field eight players against Scotland in London Sevens quarter-final.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with EIGHT players on the field


00:33
3
Leon Lawson went after Jose Uzcategui after his fighter was disqualified in Washington DC.

Video: Disgraceful scenes as boxing trainer slugs rival with nasty cheap shot after fight


00:29
4
The Le Mans Moto3 race had to be restarted after this unbelievable incident overnight.

Watch: 'Absolute carnage!' - crazy scenes as Moto3 crash wipes out 23 riders

00:28
5
The Stars came from behind to defeat the Magic 55-50 in Manukau.

Video: Northern Stars upset Magic, sealing back-to-back wins in netball premiership

05:52
Winning their dream wedding has turned into something of a nightmare for Ali McWatters and Tracey Strachan.

Good news for Kiwi couple who had same-sex wedding in Cook Islands cancelled twice

Fair Go has organised a wedding for the couple and their family and friends, not in the Cook Islands but in Hawaii.

00:30
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

The two groups can be heard yelling insults at each other before some of them rush onto the train with fists flying.

03:50
The popular singer is inspiring young Kiwis through his work with Youthline.

'It pulled me down' - Stan Walker using memories of childhood physical and sexual abuse to help inspire the next generation

The popular singer is using his own experiences to inspire young Kiwis through his work with Youthline.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:27
Student Matt Burns says there were a couple of people getting a bit lippy but he was just talking on his phone.

Watch: Partygoer smashed to ground by police officer outside Christchurch party says response was excessive

Student Matt Burns wants to know why police decided to use force on him.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ