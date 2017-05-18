 

Video: Northern Stars stun Mystics in thrilling Auckland derby in ANZ Premiership

Source:

NZN

The Northern Stars have come of age in the national netball premiership with a 59-53 upset of the Northern Mystics.

The Stars upset the Mystics 59-53 in the ANZ Premiership last night.
Source: SKY

In a roller-coaster Auckland derby, the newly formed Stars last night produced the best performance of their maiden campaign.

The fifth-placed outfit, whose two previous wins came against the hapless Mainland Tactix, improved their record to 3-6.

They are within sight of the 4-5 Mystics, who have paid for a laboured performance at both ends of the court.

Unlike their 58-44 win when the teams met in round three, the Mystics struggled to shut down a vibrant Stars attacking display.

Maia Wilson of the Stars in the ANZ Premiership netball match between the Northern Stars and Skycity Mystics at ASB Kohimarama, Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Copyright photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.nz

Maia Wilson of the Stars in the ANZ Premiership netball match against the Northern Mystics.

Source: Photosport

Goal shoot Maia Wilson (37 goals from 41 shots) led the way up front for the winners, with support from unheralded goal attack Afa Rusivakula (12/13) and Malia Vaka (10/11).

Their combined attempts were less than Mystics Test pair Bailey Mes (30/37) and Maria Tutaia (23/29), who were off-key.

The Mystics also paid for over-physicality in defence. Goal keep Anna Harrison and wing defence Brooke Watt both conceded 13 penalties in a whopping team tally of 57.

Despite their struggles, the Mystics turned a 15-13 first-quarter deficit into a 29-28 halftime lead.

They reduced a seven-goal deficit early in the final quarter to two goals before falling away again as the Stars tightened their efforts with possession.

