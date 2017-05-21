 

Video: Mystics slash seven-goal deficit against Tactix to snag comeback win after dominant third quarter opening

Northern Mystics sparked into second-half life to over-run Mainland Tactix 63-51 in their national netball premiership clash in Nelson this afternoon.

The Northern side were losing 33-26 just after halftime but slick passes and pinpoint shooting blew that scoreline out of the water.
The Mystics had looked solid if unspectacular in taking a 15-13 lead into the first break, but the Tactix hit back with an up-tempo second quarter to lead 32-26 at half-time.

Lanky goal shooter Ellie Bird, younger sister of Crusaders lock Dominic, provided an excellent target under the post in just her fourth game after promotion from the Tactix's second-tier Beko League team.

The 1.94m sharpshooter had to work hard against uncompromising Silver Ferns defender Anna Harrison, but showed encouraging poise to sink 14 from 17 for the quarter.

However, with memories of last week's 53-59 loss to cross-town rivals the Northern Stars still fresh, the Mystics were stung into life.

A dominant third-quarter midcourt defensive effort stifled the Tactix supply into the circle, and Bird was restricted to just five shots on goal.

Silver Ferns shooters Bailey Mes and Maria Tutaia were gifted with a steady stream of turnover ball at the other end of the court, and they stepped up to sink 19 from 23 to give the Mystics a 45-37 lead at the three-quarter mark.

The visitors eased away further in winning the final spell 18-14, Tutaia and Mes proving a dominant combination in shooting at 84 per cent accuracy.

For the Tactix, Bird further enhanced her stocks in sinking 43 from 48 at 90 per cent but received little support from goal attacks Brooke Leaver, Anna Thompson and Kadeen Corbin.

The Tactix remain winless after 10 matches, while the Mystics sit fourth on the ladder with 12 points, trailing the Magic (13), the Pulse (14) and the unbeaten Southern Steel (18).

