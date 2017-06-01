Video: Mystics get season back on track, edging Central Pulse

The Mystics have their see-saw season back on track with a 64-53 national netball premiership win over the Central Pulse in Auckland.

Sitting fourth going into last night's match against the third-placed Pulse, the Mystics are just two points astray of the second-placed Magic with four games until the playoffs.

They have six wins from 11 games, on the same points as the Pulse, but edging ahead on superior goal difference.

It's the first time this season the Mystics have beaten the Pulse, with the Wellington-based team winning 56-55 in round one and 47-43 in round five.

Lacking accuracy in the attacking third initially, the Mystics worked their way back to finish the first quarter with a five-goal run which levelled the scores at 17-17.

But that was as good as it got for the Pulse, who desperately needed to bounce back from last week's 80-44 pounding by the unbeaten Southern Steel.

The Mystics proved more patient and accurate in finding their shooters, opening out to a 34-29 lead at halftime and stretching the margin to 52-41 at the three-quarter mark.

The Pulse managed to regain some parity to take the final spell 12-11, but couldn't get their hands on enough turnover ball to threaten a late upset.

Silver Ferns goal attack Maria Tutaia was in outstanding form for the Mystics, marshalling her midcourt, controlling the circle and shooting superbly in sinking 30 of her 37 shots on goal.

Her radar was spot on, whether it was in launching a midcourt bullet pass into goal shoot Bailey Mes or sinking another long-range bomb from the circle edge.