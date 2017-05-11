Video: Mystics edge out traditional rivals Magic 59-55 in ANZ Premiership

The race for second place in the national netball premiership is wide open with the Northern Mystics ambushing Waikato Bay of Plenty 59-55 in Hamilton.

The fourth-placed Mystics withstood a late Magic charge last night to win their fourth match from eight games.

The Magic remain second alongside the Central Pulse, who share the same 5-3 record. They are some distance behind the unbeaten Southern Steel.

With Maria Tutaia leading from the front, the Mystics suggested they were finding form at the right time.

The veteran Silver Ferns' goal attack was influential, landing numerous long shots to finish with 31 from 36 attempts.

With international teammate Bailey Mes less certain, Tutaia took more shots, linking sweetly with wing attack Elisapeta Toeava.

Mystics captain Maria Tutaia lines up a shot at goal against the Waikato - Bay of Plenty Magic. Source: Photosport

Anna Harrison enjoyed another authoritative night, earning plenty of turnover ball and restricting the flow to Magic's South African goal attack Lenize Potgieter (38/42).

The Mystics led 15-14 after the first quarter and won the second and third stanzas comfortably to be 45-38 up with one term to play.

The Magic pulled within four goals with five minutes remaining but were unable to get any closer.