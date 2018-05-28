Video: Mystics edge Tactix in tight affair for second win of ANZ Premiership season

 

The Northern Mystics have held off the Mainland Tactix, claiming their second win of the ANZ Premiership season with a 53-49 win in Auckland.

Northern claimed a 53-49 win over Mainland in Auckland.
Source: SKY

In a see-saw battle, the two evenly matched sides traded blow for blow in the opening quarter, ending at 13-all, before the Mystics pulled away before halftime, entering the break 30-25 ahead.

The Mystics were able to keep their advantage, finishing the third quarter 41-36 ahead, before a late fightback from the Tactix saw a close finish to the match.

Ultimately however, it was the accuracy of Silver Ferns shooter Bailey Mes (29 from 36) that saw the Mystics over the line, backed up invaluably by Jamie Hume (24 from 34).

At the other end of the court, the Tactix boasted the game's top scorer in Ellie Bird (36 from 47), however it wasn't enough for Mainland - ultimately falling four points short.

The Mystics remain fourth on the ANZ Premiership ladder, while the Tactix stay second behind the Pulse, having played one game more.

Northern Mystics 53 (Bailey Mes 29/36, Jamie Hume 24/34) Mainland Tactix 49 (Ellie Bird 36/47, Kate Beveridge 13/16).
Q1: 13-13; Q2: 30-25; Q3: 41-36

