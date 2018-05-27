 

Netball


Video: Magic pick up first victory of ANZ Premiership season, Stars stay winless

The Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic have claimed their first win of the ANZ Premiership season, edging out the winless Northern Stars at Pulman Arena, Takanini.

Waikato-Bay of Plenty sealed a 64-53 win over Northern in Takanini.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Magic took a 14-8 lead into the second spell, the first time they'd led going into that stage all season.

The see-saw contest continued to halftime, with the Magic again leading 30-25, before going in 46-39 heading into the final quarter.

It was in the final spell though that the Magic came away, opening up an 11-point defecit over their hosts, enough to pick up two points for the first time in 2018, lifting them above the Stars on the Premiership ladder.

For the Magic, Lenize Potgieter led the way in the circle, shooting 42 from 46, backed up by Monica Falkner, who was 22 from 26 attempts.

For the Stars, Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson was the standout, finishing with 28 from 32, while Paula Griffin (20 from 26) and Ellen Halpenny (five from eight) also chipped in.

Waikato-BOP Magic 64 (Lenize Potgieter 42/46, Monica Falkner 22/26) Northern Stars 53 (Maia Wilson 28/32, Paula Griffin 20/26, Ellen Halpenny 5/8).

Q1: 14-8; Q2: 30-25; Q3: 46-39

