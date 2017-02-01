Video: Diamonds star scores slick, lay-up style goal as world champs smash hosts

Australia have comfortably beaten hosts South Africa to remain undefeated from two matches in the international netball quad series.

Goal shooter Caitlin Thwaites continued her strong form with 35 goals, shooting at 95 per cent in the 62-46 win in Durban this morning.

Her attacking partner Gretel Tippett netted a career-best 20 goals for the Diamonds, including a nifty lay-up goal usually reserved for basketball, before she was substituted out for Susan Pettitt after the third quarter.

The visitors raced out to a 17-9 lead at quarter time before extending their margin at every quarter.

Coach Lisa Alexander praised Tippett and Thwaites, who scored her 500th international goal in the victory, for their combination in attack.

"She (Tippett) understands the different style of play with Caitlin Thwaites back at shooter, or if we were to have Susan back there, it is more of a moving circle," Alexander said.

Alexander said it was a pleasing performance, barring a period in the second term where the home side was able to take back momentum.

"We allowed their frenetic play to infect us and affect our composure at times," she said.

"Our decision making went out the window."

The Diamonds began their quad series title defence by beating trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand 57-50 in the series opener in Durban last week, with Thwaites dominant with 35 goals at 90 per cent.

They next face England at London's Wembley Stadium on February 5.