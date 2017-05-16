 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Netball


Video: Central Pulse inflict more misery on winless Tactix in ANZ premiership

share

Source:

NZN

Central Pulse have inflicted more misery on the winless Mainland Tactix, prevailing 52-38 to surge into second place in the national netball premiership.

The Pulse are second on the ANZ Premiership ladder after defeating the Tactix 52-38.
Source: SKY

The Tactix never looked like manufacturing a first win from nine matches, being well outplayed through the first three quarters before winning the final stanza 12-8.

That late resurgence meant the Tactix surpassed the lowest score by any team this year. That came in round three when the two teams last met and the Pulse won 48-37.

A sixth Pulse win lifts them past the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic into second place with six matches remaining until the play-offs.

Once again their defensive circle set the standard, with Silver Ferns captain Katrina Grant snaffling six deflections in the first quarter alone.

Cathrine Tuivaiti of the Central Pulse under pressure from Zoe Walker of the Tactix during the ANZ Netball Premiership match, Tactix v Pulse, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand, 15th May 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Cathrine Tuivaiti of the Central Pulse under pressure from Zoe Walker of the Tactix during the ANZ Netball Premiership match in Christchurch.

Source: Photosport

Cathrine Tuivaiti (26 from 27) and 16-year-old Tiana Metuarau (25/28) were an effective shooting combination again for the Pulse.

While lanky Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird (30/36) underlined her talent, she struggled to find a settled partner under the hoop.

Goal attack Leonie Leaver put up just five attempts in the first half before her replacement Kadeen Corbin managed only three in the third quarter.

Veteran Anna Thompson provided the best output when tried at goal attack in the final quarter, shooting six from six.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:40
1
So is it time for a change, Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders?

Should long-suffering Warriors fans simply give up on the NRL club?

00:37
2
Messam said he was hopeful teammate Michael Leitch's family in the Pacific nation would be able to help out.

'Kava's like gold at the moment!' Liam Messam eager to unwind Fijian-style after intense Super Rugby clash with Crusaders in Suva

00:15
3
It’s all happening for Team NZ in their preparations for the America’s Cup in Bermuda.

What will happen next? Team New Zealand break their rudder during training in Bermuda

00:24
4
The British & Irish Lions had their first pre-tour training camp at the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales.

Video: Lions begin training ahead of NZ tour with 27 players missing

5
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: (R-L) Sam Warburton (Captain) looks on as Warren Gatland (Head Coach) speaks to the media during the British and Irish Lions tour squad announcement at the Hilton London Syon Park Hotel on April 19, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

'It would be ideal for us if he didn't play' - Lions coach says Warburton should miss club games

00:31
The PM says Mike King, who's quit the Ministry of Health panel, works in a direct and committed way.

'He has quite a different style' but Bill English says 'it'd be better if Mike King stayed' on suicide prevention panel

"I'm sure he saved lives with the work that he's done," the Prime Minister said.

04:39
Plus-sized model Hannah Gough is the second person to be eliminated from Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Backstabbing, deceit and budding love as division in the tribes continues

Our Survivor NZ guru gives the rundown on the latest episode.

04:34
A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

Just how resilient is your family? New research shows how the average Kiwi family could bounce back from a major life event

A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

02:13
Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

'I think I’ll be taking the lift next time' – Brodie Kane nails gruelling Sky Tower climb challenge

Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

01:44
Bill English says property speculators have largely been dealt with and houses are being built as fast as is possible.

PM fires back at Labour's property flip tax loophole claims, saying it's already sorted

Bill English said the government is doing all it can to address the shortage of housing.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ