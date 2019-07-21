TODAY |

'Very lucky as Kiwis to have her' – Silver Ferns hail impact of coach Noeline Taurua

The Silver Ferns are hailing the impact of coach Noeline Taurua, having booked their spot in this year's Netball World Cup final.

Since taking the job in August last year, Taurua's appointment has coincided with the Silver Ferns returning to their best form, having last year reached an all-time low in not winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in history.

Proving herself as a serial winner after back-to-back titles in Australia's Super Netball League with the Sunshine Coast Lightning, Taurua has been able to translate that success to the international stage, now just one game away from becoming champions.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after their 47-45 semi-final win over England, two of the Silver Ferns' key figures raved over Taurua's influence over the New Zealand side.

"I can't put Noels into words," captain Laura Langman said.

"We're very lucky as Kiwis to have her as our own.

"She's fearless, she's courageous and she's not scared to put herself out there. There's not one player in New Zealand who wouldn't follow her into war.

"I just feel so fortunate to be under her leadership."

Former skipper and defender Katrina Rore echoed Langman's sentiments.

"She's got belief in every single one of us individually to bring it together as a team," Rore said.

"You just feel like you are a great player under her. When you've got that confidence in yourself, you know you can put it out on the court together."

The Silver Ferns will face trans-Tasman rivals Australia in the Netball World Cup final tomorrow morning NZT.

Taurua has taken the Silver Ferns from an all-time low to a World Cup final. Source: 1 NEWS
