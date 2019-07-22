Unsure Noeline Taurua to take her time deciding future - 'I'm not going to leave Netball NZ in the lurch'

Silver Ferns netball coach Noeline Taurua admits she's unsure what her future holds after guiding New Zealand to a shock Netball World Cup final win over Australia.

Taurua will fly straight back to Australia to resume her duties with the Sunshine Coast Lightning but said she will re-assess her plans beyond 2019 at the conclusion of the Super Netball season in September.

The 51-year-old has transformed the Silver Ferns from Commonwealth Games flops into world champions in just 11 months, emulating her success with the Lighting, who have won the past two Super Netball titles.

However, she admits working the two jobs has taken its toll and will sit down to have discussions with Lightning officials and NZ Netball powerbrokers before the end of the year.

"I finish at the end of September and then I am going to chill," she said.

"It has been tiring but I am very committed to both programs to making it happen.

"At the moment things are up in the air.

"I just have to make sure I do what is best.

"It's been a hard road and I have a lot of things happening in my life including my family.

"I am going to sit back and reflect.

"But I am not going to leave Netball New Zealand or the Lightning in the lurch.

"I have just got to suss things out."

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander said Taurua should be hailed for her achievements with New Zealand, who failed to even win a medal at the Gold Coast Games last year.

"She should be lauded for what she has done," Alexander said.