TODAY |

Unsure Noeline Taurua to take her time deciding future - 'I'm not going to leave Netball NZ in the lurch'

AAP
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns netball coach Noeline Taurua admits she's unsure what her future holds after guiding New Zealand to a shock Netball World Cup final win over Australia.

Taurua will fly straight back to Australia to resume her duties with the Sunshine Coast Lightning but said she will re-assess her plans beyond 2019 at the conclusion of the Super Netball season in September.

The 51-year-old has transformed the Silver Ferns from Commonwealth Games flops into world champions in just 11 months, emulating her success with the Lighting, who have won the past two Super Netball titles.

However, she admits working the two jobs has taken its toll and will sit down to have discussions with Lightning officials and NZ Netball powerbrokers before the end of the year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taurua has taken the Silver Ferns from an all-time low to a World Cup final. Source: 1 NEWS

"I finish at the end of September and then I am going to chill," she said.

"It has been tiring but I am very committed to both programs to making it happen.

"At the moment things are up in the air.

"I just have to make sure I do what is best.

"It's been a hard road and I have a lot of things happening in my life including my family.

"I am going to sit back and reflect.

"But I am not going to leave Netball New Zealand or the Lightning in the lurch.

"I have just got to suss things out."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Coach Noeline Taurua explained what’s driving the Ferns in Liverpool this year. Source: 1 NEWS

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander said Taurua should be hailed for her achievements with New Zealand, who failed to even win a medal at the Gold Coast Games last year.

"She should be lauded for what she has done," Alexander said.

"She has got New Zealand back on the netball map again and that is a fantastic achievement."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taurua won’t have much time to celebrate her World Cup win, as she is coaching her club side in Australia on Saturday. Source: Breakfast
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Neesham and the netballers even played a bit of street cricket.
Black Caps star Jimmy Neesham parties with Silver Ferns after World Cup win, plays street cricket and gives batting tips
2
The team, flying back from Argentina, managed to catch the winning moment in transit.
All Blacks, Steve Hansen huddle around tiny phone to watch moment Silver Ferns win World Cup
3
Maria Folau against Malawi
Silver Ferns coach hails Maria Folau's mental strength amid husband Israel's controversy
4
The legendary former New Zealand coach assesses the victory.
'Australians think they walk on water' – Dame Lois Muir speaks about Silver Ferns' victory, watching match from bed
5
Rore’s tear were one of the images of the disastrous Games campaign, but now she’s a world champion.
Watch: Bubbly-drinking Katrina Rore and 1 NEWS’ Jenny-May Clarkson ‘sisters now’ after Commonwealth Games tears
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
01:00
The legendary former New Zealand coach assesses the victory.

'Australians think they walk on water' – Dame Lois Muir speaks about Silver Ferns' victory, watching match from bed
Maria Folau against Malawi

Silver Ferns coach hails Maria Folau's mental strength amid husband Israel's controversy
1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent Joy Reid talked to fans leaving the stadium after the World Cup win.

Silver Ferns timeline: How NZ went from Commonwealth Games shame to World Cup glory in 15 months
00:15
Three-year-old Maia Kopua certainly knows what victory tastes like now.

Casey Kopua's daughter steals limelight in post-final interview, licking sweat off World Cup-winning mum