Unsigned Maria Folau to decide on her future as a Silver Fern when she's ready - Noeline Taurua

Maria Folau will make the decision on whether to retire as a Silver Fern when she is ready, says coach Noeline Taurua.

Folau made 24 of 26 shots in the thrilling 53-52 win over the Diamonds in the Constellation Cup opener on Sunday but has not signed for a Super Netball franchise in Australia.

The fact that she had gone unsigned on both sides of the Tasman meant Taurua was asked at today’s media session about the star shooter’s availability for the Ferns beyond this series.

“To be honest I’m not too sure,” Taurua admitted about Folau, who won the player of the year award at the Adealide Thunderbirds last season.

I’ve just sort of got her in this mix here and just taking it series by series and not putting the pressure on.”

Taurau was sure that Folau had enjoyed her time with the world champion Silver Ferns.

"I know she’s really enjoyed her time here and the environment is something that’s been successful and obviously her contribution to netball has been amazing so we’ll just take it one step at a time.

“She’ll make the decision when it’s right for her.”

Turning her attention to tomorrow night’s second match against Australia at Auckland's Spark Arena, Taurau said today was D-day for midcourter Gina Crampton to prove she had overcome a knee sprain.

The star shooter has not signed on with a team on either side of the Tasman. Source: 1 NEWS
