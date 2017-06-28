Undefeated! Southern Steel claim ANZ Premiership title after unstoppable final performance against Central Pulse

A fired-up Southern Steel have crushed Central Pulse 69-53 to win the national netball premiership grand final at Stadium Southland in Invercargill.

The Steel completed their season-long unbeaten run with a flourish, never allowing the Pulse an inch of uncontested court space over all four quarters.

They led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 35-20 at halftime, slowing only fractionally in the third stanza for a 55-38 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

For the first time in nearly three weeks, the Steel were able to run a full-strength starting line-up.

Skipper Wendy Frew and goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit returned from 17 days on the sideline.

Both had needed surgery after the Steel team van was involved in a collision at a Christchurch intersection earlier this month, and their return added extra firepower to the Steel midcourt.

Frew at wing defence shut down Pulse wing attack Whitney Souness, while Selby-Rickit's steady shot was well supplemented by her hard work off the ball in creating time and space for shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid.

Attacking midcourters Shannon Francois and Gina Crampton ran riot to the circle edge, leaving the Pulse circle defence no chance of halting the torrent of ball into the towering Jamaican.

Katrina Grant and Phoenix Karaka never gave up, but the pace of the Steel attack and the creativity of the feed into Fowler-Reid and Selby-Rickit left them no chance.

Fowler-Reid's height, elevation and unerring accuracy left her with impressive figures of 56 from 60 for the match, Selby-Rickit efficient in chipping in by nailing 13 of her 19 attempts.

In contrast, Pulse shooters Cathrine Tuivaiti (26 from 29) and 16-year-old goal attack Tiana Metuarau (27/30) had to work overtime for every shot.

A smothering Steel midcourt defence slowed down the Pulse's through-court drive, leaving Jane Watson and former Pulse stalwart Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit plenty of time to grab turnover ball inside the circle.