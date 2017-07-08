 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Netball


Unbeaten Steel come from behind to defeat Mystics and win Super Club final

share

Source:

NZN

Southern Steel brought the curtain down on an unbeaten netball season by powering away from the Northern Mystics in the final of the Super Club tournament in Nelson.

Steel powered their way to victory with a 79-58 over the Northern Mystics in Nelson.

Trailing 34-32 at halftime, the Steel lifted to a different level in the second half to win 79-58.

It completes a perfect season for the southerners, who were crowned national premiership champions last week and were barely threatened at this week's inaugural eight-club event.

Their 21st win from 21 games was among the more dramatic, with the Mystics' first-half challenge coinciding with a match-ending injury to Steel captain Wendy Frew.

The 32-year-old hobbled off in the second quarter sporting what is believed to be a serious lower leg injury.

It capped a tumultuous month for the 32-year-old midcourter, who was involved in a traffic accident in her team van in Christchurch which required surgery to gashes in her arm and leg.

Frew's teammates stepped up in her absence, dominating the second half against unravelling opponents 47-24, preventing the ball from getting as far as the Mystics' international shooters Bailey Mes and Maria Tutaia.

Silver Ferns midcourters Shannon Francois and Gina Crampton continued fine seasons while shooter Jhanielle Fowler-Reid nailed 65 goals from 70 shots.

The tournament's third Kiwi club, the Central Pulse, blew an eight-goal halftime lead in the play-off for third.

They went down 48-46 to lone Australian entry the NSW Institute of Sport.

The severity of a knee injury which ruled Pulse shooter Cathrine Tuivaiti out in the opening minutes is unclear.

Welsh club the Celtic Flames finished fifth thanks to a 62-47 win over the University of Trinidad and Tobago while South Africa's Gauteng Jaguars beat Fiji's Marama Vou 68-49 to secure seventh.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:23
1
The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.

Watch: Football star Jermain Defoe breaks down during tearful tribute to young fan with cancer

00:16
2
The All Blacks will be without their superstar second-five for tomorrow's Lions showdown.

Watch: Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa melt as a proud SBW shows off his adorable daughter at captain's run

01:06
3
The first-five will join French club Montpellier next season, effectively ending his tenure in the black jersey.

'I'm just trying to embrace it' – Aaron Cruden admits 50th All Blacks cap in final Test against Lions could be his last

00:20
4
Cooper slotted a penalty in front of the sticks to give his side a 16-15 win over the Brumbies in Brisbane.

Brumbies make horrible mistake, gift Quade Cooper easy penalty in front of the posts for Reds win

01:46
5
Several former Lions arrived in Auckland after a fundraising cycle from Wellington.

Former Lions players rubbish suggestion this will be the last tour of NZ as they look forward to tonight's thriller

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ