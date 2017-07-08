Unbeaten Steel come from behind to defeat Mystics and win Super Club final

Southern Steel brought the curtain down on an unbeaten netball season by powering away from the Northern Mystics in the final of the Super Club tournament in Nelson.

Trailing 34-32 at halftime, the Steel lifted to a different level in the second half to win 79-58.

It completes a perfect season for the southerners, who were crowned national premiership champions last week and were barely threatened at this week's inaugural eight-club event.

Their 21st win from 21 games was among the more dramatic, with the Mystics' first-half challenge coinciding with a match-ending injury to Steel captain Wendy Frew.

The 32-year-old hobbled off in the second quarter sporting what is believed to be a serious lower leg injury.

It capped a tumultuous month for the 32-year-old midcourter, who was involved in a traffic accident in her team van in Christchurch which required surgery to gashes in her arm and leg.

Frew's teammates stepped up in her absence, dominating the second half against unravelling opponents 47-24, preventing the ball from getting as far as the Mystics' international shooters Bailey Mes and Maria Tutaia.

Silver Ferns midcourters Shannon Francois and Gina Crampton continued fine seasons while shooter Jhanielle Fowler-Reid nailed 65 goals from 70 shots.

The tournament's third Kiwi club, the Central Pulse, blew an eight-goal halftime lead in the play-off for third.

They went down 48-46 to lone Australian entry the NSW Institute of Sport.

The severity of a knee injury which ruled Pulse shooter Cathrine Tuivaiti out in the opening minutes is unclear.