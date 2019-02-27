Tough pre-season pays off for the Pulse as they look to keep their foot on the gas



After a tough pre-season, just getting the win over the weekend was pleasing enough for the Central Pulse.

But a 62-39 demolition of the Mystics on Sunday night was close to a dream start.

"Certainly it wasn't perfect, and we’re aware of that, but fantastic to get a win and was pleased with the number of quality pieces that the team put together," said Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie.

Dominant for three-quarters of their opening game, a lacklustre final quarter frustrated last year's Premiership runners-up.

And that 60-minute consistency is one of their key work-ons this year.

"We've set ourselves really high standards for this season.

"We believe with the playing group that we've got and the work that we’ve put in, and the continuity that we've had over two seasons, that we expect more of ourselves."

That emphatic opening result will once again firmly put a target on their backs as one of the early-season favourites.

It paints a similar picture to last year, when the Pulse started their season on a six-game winning streak, a run that Sunday's MVP and Pulse mid-courter Claire Kersten says they can't take for granted.

"We can't settle. We've got to keep pushing, and keep challenging each other in training," said Kersten.

"We think we've got a group here that has the ability to do that."

The Pulse now turn their attention to the BOP Magic in Rotorua next week on Monday night.