 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Netball


'They will hit back hard' - Australia wary of Silver Ferns ahead of Quad Series finale

share

Source:

AAP

Australian coach Lisa Alexander says their Quad Series clash with the Silver Ferns carries Commonwealth Games implications.

Maria Folau of the Silver Ferns during Vitality Netball International Series, as part of the Netball Quad Series match between England Roses v New Zealand Silver Ferns at The Copper Box Arena, London 20 Jan 2018 (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Silver Ferns player Maria Folau in action against the England Roses.

Source: Getty

The unbeaten Diamonds can wrap up the four-nation tournament if they notch a sixth successive win over the New Zealanders in Johannesburg tonight.

However, a Silver Ferns win will throw the tournament open.

If they prevail by six goals or more New Zealand will retain the title, unless England record a decent win over South Africa in the subsequent final match.

However, Alexander was looking at the longer-term significance of the trans-Tasman clash, nearly two months out from the Commonwealth Games.

"There is no doubt that the winner of the netball Quad Series title will walk away with somewhat of an advantage over their opponents leading into the Commonwealth Games," Alexander said.

"It is important that we finish the series strongly, and continue to show constant improvement in each outing."

The series has proved challenging for both teams.

New Zealand went down 64-57 to England in extra time and worked hard to see off South Africa 51-46 in Johannesburg on Friday (NZT).

Australia notched four-goal wins over both opponents in London.

The Diamonds will be buoyed by the result a year ago to the day when they beat New Zealand 57-50 in the equivalent fixture in Durban.

However, Alexander is wary their arch-rivals will be motivated after losing the Constellation Cup series 4-0 in October.

"They will hit back hard," she said.

"We'll need to be ruthless against New Zealand and press home an advantage if given the opportunity. If we give them an inch, they'll take the full mile and run with it."

Silver Ferns counterpart Janine Southby confirmed her 12-strong squad for the Test, replacing shooter Maia Wilson with midcourter Whitney Souness in the only change from the Proteas clash.

Silver Ferns squad: Katrina Grant (capt), Kayla Cullen, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Maria Folau, Shannon Francois, Kelly Jury, Grace Kara, Bailey Mes, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Samantha Sinclair, Whitney Souness, Jane Watson.

Related

Silver Ferns

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Ish Sodhi bowling. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Williamson, McCullum, Munro grab big deals - but Sodhi, Southee, Guptill go unsold at IPL auction

2
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Former Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei suffers serious injury at Salford

3
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

'It's a step towards equality' - Portia Woodman criticises NZ Rugby over lack of women's sevens

01:00
4
The Kiwi pole vault star cleared 4.70m as she returned from injury in Hastings yesterday.

Eliza McCartney fires Commonwealth Games warning in return to pole vault

00:15
5
Wozniacki defeated Simona Halep in a three-set epic in Melbourne.

Caroline Wozniacki cries tears of joy, wins first ever Grand Slam with Australian Open triumph

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 