'There has to be more' – Silver Ferns target improvement ahead of World Cup final

Having reached the Netball World Cup final with a 47-45 win over England this morning, the Silver Ferns know that they still need to produce a performance against reigning champions Australia.

After losing 50-49 to Australia in the group stage last week, the Silver Ferns will have another crack at their trans-Tasman rivals tomorrow morning, with the winner to be named as World Cup champions.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after their semi-final win, the Silver Ferns made it clear that they aren't resting on their laurels ahead of tomorrow morning's final.

"We need to bring everything we have tomorrow, [and] we'll get it done," said Katrina Rore.

"Everyone's going to give it their all, I know they will, 100 per cent," Jane Watson added.

Veteran defender Casey Kopua didn't mince her words though, saying that the Ferns can't leave anything on the court in the final.

"There has to be more or we're not going to win," Kopua told 1 NEWS.

"You have to do more tomorrow, and everyone knows that. Even if it's just that one or two things we can do better tomorrow, then that'll make a difference to the overall collective.

"We've done the work, we've done the preparation. We have the 12, not just seven, we have a 12 that's gotten us to where we are today, that can step forward and take on the Aussies tomorrow."

The Silver Ferns face Australia in Liverpool tomorrow morning NZT.

New Zealand face Australia for the World Cup tomorrow morning. Source: 1 NEWS
