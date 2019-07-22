'Their heart and soul went into that' - How the PM, a Black Cap, and more reacted to Silver Ferns' triumph

The Silver Ferns' historic World Cup win this morning has already been met by plenty of praise - from here, the UK and even across the ditch.

The Silver Ferns claimed the crown after beating rivals Australia 52-51 in the final in Liverpool this morning.

One of the first to congratulate them was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"The Silver Ferns deserve huge recognition for not only that final, but for their World Cup performance," the Prime Minister said.

"You could see their heart and soul went into that last match and the whole tournament. It was an amazing final to watch.

"A big congratulations to all the team and to their masterful coach, Noeline Taurua."

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark also added a congratulatory message.

Other politicians, including Sports Minister Grant Robertson, weren't far behind.

After his own World Cup heartbreak last week, Black Cap Ross Taylor was proud of the team's efforts.

Former All Black Lima Sopoaga was also full of pride.

Across the ditch, Taurua's other team she coaches - the Sunshine Coast Lightning - also praised the team and their world champion coach.