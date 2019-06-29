'Thank you for having us' – Silver Ferns, NZ Men unite after Cadbury Netball Series

New Zealand men's invitational captain Matt Wetere thanked the Silver Ferns for giving his side an opportunity to play on the national stage, following his side's 66-54 victory in Takanini.
Having claimed the Cadbury Netball Series with a 66-54 victory over the Silver Ferns, the New Zealand men and women united in a huddle, thanking each other for a tough series.
"I can't emphasise how much respect we have for you players - you Mana wahine," Wetere began.
"You're strong ladies, and we wish you all the best going into your world campaign.
"Thank you for having us. We're so humbled and grateful to be here, and share this experience with you all."