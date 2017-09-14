 

'Tena koutou katoa' - England netball captain embraces Maori Language Week after Silver Ferns defeat

England Roses netball captain Ama Agbeze hadHamilton's Claudelands Arena in applause after her side's loss to the Silver Ferns last night, beginning her post match presentation speech in Te Reo Maori.

Ama Agbeze introduced herself in style after her side's 62-55 loss in Hamilton.
The Roses' skipper made the most of Te Reo Maori language week, having learned from Southern Steel's Te Huinga Selby-Rickit, before addressing the crowd after the match.

"I had a very good teacher - Te Paea Selby-Rickit's sister," she said.

"I was more stressed about my speech than the game, which was odd."

