'Tena koutou katoa' - England netball captain embraces Maori Language Week after Silver Ferns defeat

England Roses netball captain Ama Agbeze hadHamilton's Claudelands Arena in applause after her side's loss to the Silver Ferns last night, beginning her post match presentation speech in Te Reo Maori.

The Roses' skipper made the most of Te Reo Maori language week, having learned from Southern Steel's Te Huinga Selby-Rickit, before addressing the crowd after the match.

"I had a very good teacher - Te Paea Selby-Rickit's sister," she said.