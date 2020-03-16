TODAY |

Teen star Grace Nweke guides Mystics to win over crosstown rivals Stars in season-opener

A stellar shooting performance from rising star Grace Nweke has helped the Northern Mystics to a tight win over crosstown rival the Northern Stars in the opening round of this year's ANZ Premiership.

Grace Nweke (R) and Oceane Maihi (L) compete in the Mystics' win over the Stars. Source: Photosport

Nweke finished 40-from-43 in last night's 59-55 win at the Pulman Arena in Auckland as she duelled with Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson who went 40-from-45 at the other end for the Stars.

The 18-year-old put up 19 goals in the first quarter alone as the Mystics jumped out to a 20-16 lead.

Nweke's form eventually led the Stars to introduce Trinidad and Tobago defender Daystar Swift to try and shut her down but even then the young shooter managed to keep her composure and rhythm.

With Asher Grapes struggling for the Mystics at goal attack, the Mystics opted to bring in another young offensive option in teenager Saviour Tui late in the first half.

Tui complimented Nweke's game and added 16-from-20 as the Mystics, who finished last year's competition last, held on to record a win to open their 2020 season.

