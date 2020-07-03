Teen sensation Grace Nweke sends Mystics to top of ANZ Premiership

Teen sensation Grace Nweke has starred for the Northern Mystics, leading her side to a 47-42 ANZ Premiership victory over the Mainland Tactix - moving top of the competition ladder.

Grace Nweke against the Tactix Source: Photosport

Nweke, 18, landed 38 goals from just 40 attempts, boasting a flawless shooting record for the first 38 minutes of the match.

After a fairly even first quarter, it was the Tactix who seized the early initiative, taking a 14-11 lead into the first break.

Nweke's sensational efforts, though, brought scores to 24-all at halftime, up against the Silver Ferns' defensive duo of Jane Watson and Temalisi Fakahokotau.

Despite being even at halftime, Nweke's display saw the Mystics take a 35-33 lead into the final quarter, holding their nerve to seal the win.

Nweke was backed up inside the shooting circle by goal attack Savior Tui, landing eight from 12 attempts.

Tactix shooter Ellie Bird did her bit to keep Mainland in the contest, landing 26 from 29 attempts, backed up by Te Paea Selby-Rickit's 16 from 24.