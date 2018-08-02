 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tayla Dalton says late mother Tania ‘biggest inspiration in my life’ as she pursues sporting success

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball

You could say, sport runs in the Dalton family.

The late Tania Dalton had a netball career spanning over 10 years and played 12 Tests for the Silver Ferns.

It's almost a year and a half since her mum passed away from a brain aneurysm but now, daughter Tayla is making a name for herself.

She was a finalist for the Under 16 Sportswoman of the Year at the Northern Region Surf Life Saving Awards.

"It's just such an awesome sport that I’ve been surrounded by my whole life, my dad was a very well-known legend for it, but it's awesome to be surrounded by the water, surf just creates the coolest people," Tayla said at the awards.

Andrea McVeigh spoke on behalf of those who worked alongside Dalton in the commentary box. Source: Supplied

The 16-year-old is part of Mairangi Bay Surf Life Saving Club on Auckland's North Shore, a club she describes as a privilege to be a part of.

"They've had our backs since day dot and as a family we're very fortunate to be surrounded by cool people."

Mairangi Bay is also home to Black Fin Danielle McKenzie.

McKenzie was the first New Zealand woman to win an open individual title at the 2018 Australian Surf Life Saving Championships and is someone Tayla looks up to at her club.

"She's almost like a big sister but then at the same time, completely a role model," Tayla said.

"I totally aspire to be like her and she's absolutely killing it over in Australia."

But it doesn't stop at surf life saving for Tayla.

She's just been in Belarus representing New Zealand in the Under 17 Basketball World Cup, along with other sporting commitments.

She admits her schedule can get a bit hectic.

"I'm getting home at 10 most nights; I eat a lot of food. My poor family have to deal with me when I'm a bit tired."

Speaking of family, there's someone missing from her support crew but Tayla says she still feels her mum's presence every day.

The bubbly 45-year-old was fondly remembered as popular, feisty and just a little bit crazy. Source: 1 NEWS

"She'd love to be here having a few wines tonight but I know she'll be here with us.

"She's honestly the biggest inspiration in my life and I'm very lucky to have her watching over me each day."

Story by 1 NEWS Sport producer Maddy Lloyd

The 16-year-old has excelled in both basketball and surf life saving. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:59
The Crusaders coach made minimal changes to his squad for Saturday, including leaving out the 202-cap prop.

Watch: Emotional Scott Robertson says leaving retiring Wyatt Crockett out of Super Rugby final 'hardest decision' he's ever made
2

Tayla Dalton says late mother Tania ‘biggest inspiration in my life’ as she pursues sporting success
3

Humble Lions captain heaps praise on Read, Crusaders and Christchurch – 'Rugby is running through their veins'
4

Joseph Parker's team contemplating appeal over loss to Dillian Whyte
5

Listen: Australian golfer and dad Jarrod Lyle delivers heartbreaking message as he enters palliative care - 'So many people took an interest in my fight'

MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
Casey Kopua

Casey Kopua weighing up return to Silver Ferns
Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird and Magic goal defense Jenna O'Sullivan compete for the ball during the ANZ Premiership netball match - Magic v Tactix played at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton, New Zealand on 30 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Tactix keep ANZ Premiership hopes alive with close win over Magic
Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit of the Steel shoots against Kate Burley of the Stars. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Stars v Steel at Pulman Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 29 July 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Maia Wilson continues great shooting form as Stars end season with win over Steel
Mystics player Jamie Hume during their ANZ Championship Netball game Northern Mystics v Silvermoon Tactix. Trafalgar Centre, Nelson, New Zealand. Sunday 1 July 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Last ANZ Premiership finals spot still up for grabs after action-packed Super Sunday

Silver Ferns legend Anna Harrison attempts audacious defensive play as she heads into retirement

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns

The Northern Mystics have crashed out of the netball Premiership after falling to the Central Pulse last night in Wellington.

The Mystics' 55-48 loss allows the Mainland Tactix to secure a finals berth for the first time in their 11-year history.

The elimination also signalled the end of Anna Harrison's glittering career, though the Mystics skipper pulled out all the stops in what would be her final match before retirement.

Late in the second quarter, the former Silver Fern deliberately used her teammate’s thigh as a boost as she attempted a block. 

Harrison pioneered lifting in 2012 in the defensive circle in a bid to block more shots.

The former Silver Fern pulled out one last trick as the Mystics went down to the Pulse in what would be the last match of her career. Source: SKY
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Republic 'not a priority' for New Zealand, says Jacinda Ardern

Industry leaders say construction companies taking unnecessary risks to secure contracts

Two people dead after two-car-crash in Napier

Watch: Jacinda Ardern talks about her time off with baby Neve, Winston Peters at the helm and what will happen next

Pictures: Family photos of Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and Neve show proud parents on PM's first day back

Watch: Tactix show All Blacks how its done as teams conduct weights sessions in shared gym

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
All Blacks

The Mainland Tactix had some different gym buddies during their weight session today with the All Blacks assembling for training.

The Cantabrian netballers shared the gym facilities at the Apollo Projects High Performance Centre in Christchurch with the rugby players as they wait to see whether they've qualified for the ANZ Premiership playoffs.

After Monday's nervy 62-60 win over the Magic, the Tactix kept their playoff hopes alive to move two points clear of the Northern Mystics in third place.

However, should the Mystics beat the table-topping Pulse tonight they will earn the final playoff spot.

The squads shared the Apollo Projects Centre in Christchurch today. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
All Blacks