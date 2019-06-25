TODAY |

Taurua confident Folau will perform for Silver Ferns at World Cup despite controversy around husband Israel

1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua has no doubts that Maria Folau will be able to perform in next month’s Netball World Cup despite the storm that continues to rage around her and her husband.

Taurua today had to defend her star shooter, who last week used social media to support her husband Israel's fundraising campaign for his legal battle with his former employer Rugby Australia after having his contract terminated over homophobic comments he published online.

The Silver Ferns had their first full team meeting this afternoon where all players were expected to be given a chance to express any issues or concerns.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Maria Folou is supporting husband Israel’s campaign for legal fees after he was sacked for his social media activity. Source: Breakfast

READ MORE: New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $500,000, hours after launching

"It will be an issue we will have to work through that's because of our team culture and ensuring that we do support each other but also ensuring that we keep our priorities very clear," Taurua said.

"Performance there's no issue, standards there's no issue and statistics there's no issue and she can do her job so I’m very comfortable and I'm really happy that she is in the team cause for me she's a world beater."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS

Taurua wouldn’t go into her personal feelings about Maria’s support of her husband’s homophobic social media post, instead saying she had no doubts Folau could perform in the World Cup in Liverpool.

READ MORE: 'Common folk don't have that much publicity' - Father of dying boy reveals Go Fund Me struggle in wake of Folau outrage

"I have a lot of personal issues that I would love to express but for me this is not the right forum to express it because us as a team as the Silver Ferns we want to play netball so it's not my role."

"At the moment I have no issues or no worries that she's not going to perform knowing the athlete that she is."

Folau’s support of her husband prompted some of Netball New Zealand’s sponsors to raise concerns with the governing body.

ANZ says it doesn't support any views or actions that are seen to support homophobia, while MYOB has clear policies supporting diversity in the workplace and expects their partners to share those values.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Noeline Taurua says she has no doubts that Folau will be able to perform in next month’s Netball World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $1 million
2
Marko Magic
'Common folk don't have that much publicity' - Father of dying boy reveals Go Fund Me struggle in wake of Folau outrage
3
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
4
ANZ distance themselves from Maria Folau's support for husband Israel
5
Warriors table massive offer for controversial Broncos prop Matt Lodge - report
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
Maria Folau of the Mystics in action. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Mystics v Magic at The Trusts Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 July 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

'We will continue to support Maria' - Netball Australia take no action against Folau's backing of husband Israel
01:49
Gabby Wright, 15, has just finished refereeing her first netball tournament.

Auckland teen doesn't let wheelchair hold her back from umpiring her favourite sport - netball
1 NEWS

Pulse give back to Māoridom with fundraiser for burned-down Tapu Te Ranga Marae after winning premiership
Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman (R blocks Australia's Liz Watson during the Constellation Cup Netball match between the Silver Ferns vs Australia at TSB arena in Wellington on Thursday the 18th of October 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Netball NZ gives fan free tickets after miracle recovery from life-threatening crash