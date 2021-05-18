Tactix win overtime thriller against Mystics

The Northern Stars remain unbeaten in the ANZ Premiership after holding off the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic last night.

The Stars dominated in the first half before the Magic threatened a comeback in the third quarter.

But it wouldn't be enough with shooter Maia Wilson guiding the Stars to a 61-49 victory.

Meanwhile the Mainland Tactix won an overtime thriller against the Northern Mystics.

With seconds remaining in regulation time Ellie Bird scored to tie the game.