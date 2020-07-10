Tactix thriving under pressure despite challenging 2020

Despite a gruelling travel schedule and back-to-back matches this coming weekend, the Mainland Tactix are in relatively high spirits.

The Tactix are just grateful to be playing again post Covid-19, after the pandemic forced Netball Mainland into liquidation earlier this year.

The team are forced to travel to Auckland on a weekly basis but they're thriving in the face of the adversity that 2020 has brought with it.

They sit third on the ANZ Premiership ladder behind only the Pulse and the Mystics, with the gruelling schedule bringing out the best in each other - on and off the court.

"We're trying to make it a little fun so we have people are being air hostesses," coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek told 1 NEWS.

"And activities at the hotel so in some way it can be quite galvinising to bring the team together with the extra time together."

This weekend will see back-to-back matches against the Mystics on Saturday, and the Magic on Sunday.

The team going through a lighter training today ahead of the challenge.

"We train five-to-six times a week on court, so it's no different.