Tactix, Stars get short straws in ANZ Premiership's revised draw with one home game

The revised ANZ Premiership draw featuring home-and-away games for the six teams involved has been released with the Tactix only getting one game at home in Christchurch.

It was revealed yesterday the Tactix had been desperately searching for a new home venue with their regular venue, Horncastle Arena, heavily booked throughout August when the draw changes take place.

It appears the Canterbury team had little luck with the team set to be on the road for most of the season after they depart the Auckland Netball Centre being used for the season’s restart.

The Tactix will get to play in Horncastle Arena on July 30 against the Northern Stars but after that will play their remaining four games on the road.

In contrast, the Pulse have four home games in Wellington and Porirua, while the Magic, Mystics and Steel each get three games too.

The Stars are the other unlucky franchise with only one official home game on their draw but they pick up a second game in Auckland when they are hosted by the Mystics in the final round.

The revised schedule, which kicks in for round eight, includes round robin games in Invercargill, Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Porirua, Hamilton and Auckland.

Netball NZ Head of Events and International Kate Agnew said it was a “huge undertaking” trying to ensure teams could give their fans an opportunity to see live netball.

“To get the 2020 ANZ Premiership back on court has been a joint effort between Netball NZ and the ANZ Premiership teams to achieve this,” she said.

“We have reworked venue availability, accommodation and travel options in order to take the competition around the country.

“We understand that playing in front of home fans is a huge part of the game and we know how important it is for the ANZ Premiership teams to have that opportunity.”