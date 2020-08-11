Tactix remember hard times after winning through to their first ANZ Premiership grand final

The Mainland Tactix are remembering the hard times after winning through to their first ANZ Premiership grand final last night with a 39-32 upset of the Central Pulse.

The Tactix have gone from competition strugglers in seasons gone by to arguably the favourites going into the 2020 grand final.

“I remember a game we lost 90-40 something to the Steel and to turn around now and be in this final is just, it's huge,” Tactix head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said.

The coach says the secret to their success is a mix of rugged determination, positivity and loyalty.

“You probably hear Tem [defender Temalisi Fakahokotau and Jane [Watson] bantering, saying, ‘You get it,’ ‘No, you get it,’ so we all get on really well but can have the hard conversations, which has made a huge difference.”

The Tactix will take on the Steel in Dunedin this weekend before travelling to Invercargill, where the Tactix and the Pulse will battle for the ANZ Premiership title.