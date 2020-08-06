Tactix, Mystics jostling for position as ANZ Premiership finals race heats up

The Tactix are treating their must-win fixtures in the ANZ Premiership as semi-finals, coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek says.

The Mystics prevailed by a goal over the Tactix in their last match. Source: Photosport

The second-placed Tactix play the Mystics in Auckland on Sunday, in a match that will go some way to determining who will meet the Pulse in the grand final.

They then travel to Wellington to face the high-flying Pulse on Monday night.

The Tactix face a nervous wait to see if other results go their way if they lose either of their matches this week.

“That collective effort on defence will help us through,” Delaney-Hoshek said ahead of this weekend’s road trip.

The Tactix are second with 32 points, three ahead of the Mystics, but the Auckland team does have a game in hand.

The Mystics face the Steel in Invercargill on Friday before returning to Auckland to face the Tactix.